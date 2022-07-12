Oil Exploration To Commence In Meghalaya; Reducing India’s Dependency On Foreign Oil Imports : Union Minister – Rameshwar Teli 

NET Web Desk

The central government intends to commence oil and natural gas exploration in Meghalaya.

According to the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas – Rameshwar Teli, exploration for oil and natural gas will soon commence in Meghalaya; alongside Mizoram and Nagaland.

“We have come to know there is oil and gas in some places in these states,” he said while replying to a query on the increasing prices of fuel and LPG in the country.

Teli claimed that because 83 percent of India’s oil and gas is imported, the government is compelled to enhance the price of fuel and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), when market prices rise.

He claimed that there are significant oil and gas reserves in the Northeast. Its further development might reduce the nation’s reliance on foreign oil imports and help keep the prices under control.

Teli added that gas pipelines would be installed throughout all the northeastern states.

He stated that Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd, a joint venture of Indian Oil, ONGC, GAIL, Oil India, and Numaligarh Refinery, would initiate the concerned project.

“Additionally, Meghalaya will be covered under this initiative. This pipeline will extend till Shillong and we want the work to start as soon as possible,” Teli said.