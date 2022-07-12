Sikkim Girl Secures Admission Into Prestigious Cambridge University; Initiates Fundraiser Campaign To Raise 30 Lakhs 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkimese girl – Shradha Tshering Korangi Lama (Gurung) of Jorethang has secured admission to prestigious Cambridge University, and has started a fundraiser campaign to raise a total amount of Rs 30 Lakhs to fund her education at the University, and undertake the 11 months M. Phil course in Social Anthropology.

Born to Rajen Gurung and Kamala Gurung; Shradha has been offered admission at the Department of Social Anthropology in University of Cambridge, UK.

Its worthy to note that the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang in one of his speech mentioned about her selection, and assured possible assistance from the CMO officials. Besides, the Soreng legislator – Aditya Golay have already contacted her.

In her campaign message, she shared “I am the first generation to get a college education and no one from my family has a government job. Yet, I have worked hard through school and college, performing academically well, and I’ve dared to dream beyond societal class barriers.”

“I am the first person from Sikkim to secure admission at the prestigious anthropology department at Cambridge University which has been ranked at no.1 in the world by the QS World University Ranking.” – she added.