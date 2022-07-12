Sikkim Government To Ink Agreement With J&K Government; Boost Saffron Production 

NET Web Desk

A high-level delegation led by the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad arrived in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday; in an attempt to ink a tripartite agreement on saffron cultivation in Sikkim.

This pact is scheduled to be signed between the Horticulture Department of Sikkim, Sikkim University, and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of J&K at Srinagar on July 12, 2022.

It seeks to enhance the saffron production in the tiny Himalayan state, with immense support from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor is accompanied by the Sikkim Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture Department – Lok Nath Sharma, and the Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim University – Prof. Avinash Khare.

The high-level delegation from Sikkim was also joined by the senior officials of the Horticulture Department, including the Principal Director – Sadan Tamang, Director – MK Subba, Director – PL Basnett, Additional Director – BL Dahal, Joint Director – Robin Gurung, and senior officials from Raj Bhawan, Gangtok.

The accompanying members from Sikkim University – Prof. Shanti Swarup Sharma, Prof. Laxuman Sharma, Prof. Niladri Bag, and Dr. Santosh Kumar Rai, have planned to conduct empirical research on saffron cultivation in the field.

Besides, two Progressive farmers, namely – Kunzang T. Limboo from Lachung and ST Sherpa from Okhray, have also joined the visiting team to undergo a study tour on Saffron/Kesar cultivation.

Its worthy to note that Sikkim has yielded successful results in the pilot phase of saffron cultivation in various identified pockets, and the mission is expected to flourish in the northeastern state under the collaborative efforts of Sikkim University, Horticulture Department Government of Sikkim and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of J&K.

Meanwhile, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has expressed keen interest in seeking support from Sikkim to expand organic farming in the UT. This agreement would be significantly important to benefit both states mutually.