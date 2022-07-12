Sikkim Trounced Mizoram During ‘Northeast Women’s League Football Championship 2022’ 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The 1st Northeast Women’s League Football Championship 2022 held at Manipur’s Imphal is been sponsored by the “Anantapura Sports Event Pvt. Ltd.”, Rajasthan.

Sikkim Women’s team – ‘Sikkim Panda’ played its first match on July 9 against Mizoram Black Bears. During the match, Sikkim Panda trounced Mizoram and claimed a 1:0 victory. The only winning goal was scored by Jersey no. 9 Muskan Gurung with a remarkable assist from Lako Phuti Bhutia.

Whereas, the second match played on July 10, against the well-decorated Manipur Sangals, a team represented by national-level footballers. Although, it was a tough match but Sikkim Panda succeeded to defend team Manipur and the match ended scoreless. Gyurmie Dolma Tamang played an extraordinary game on the day.

The Sikkim Panda is expected to compete against Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Leopards, Assam Rhinos and Arunachal P Tigers on July 12, 13, 14, 16 and 20 respectively.