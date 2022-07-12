Tripura CM Urges Citizens To Strictly Adhere By COVID-19 Protocols 

NET Web Desk

Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha today appealed the citizens to strictly adhere by the COVID-19 protocols, in order to prevent further transmission of the infection.

The chief minister’s appeal came a day after the government made the wearing of mask compulsory for people in public places, in view of the spike in COVID cases.

Addressing the mediapersons, Saha asserted that “Wearing a mask is not enough to check Covid infection across the state. I appeal to the people to follow the Covid protocol properly, like maintaining social distance and using sanitizer.”

Saha convened a meeting with the senior health department officials on the current COVID-19 scenario on Monday, and asked the department to take all possible steps to keep the infection level as low as possible.

The state has registered 112 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours – the highest number of infections since July 1. While, the positivity rate jumped from 7.12 per cent on July 10 to 10.02 per cent on July 11; informed a media bulletin issued by the Health department.