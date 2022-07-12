Tripura : Daily COVID-19 Infections Cross Century-Mark; Active Caseload Stands At 222 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 12, 2022 : The daily transmission of corona in Tripura has crossed the century mark as 112 people have been infected with this deadly COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours while government had made wearing of masks mandatory from schools to market places and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) must be maintained.

At present, the number of active patients has increased to 222. However, with the increase in the number of corona sample tests, the incidence rate has also increased. Meanwhile, 12 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. But the most worrying thing is that the rate of infection in West Tripura district is rapidly increasing.

According to the media bulletin of the state health department, 108 samples have been tested in RT-PCR and 1010 samples with rapid antigen. Of these, 9 in RT-PCR and 103 in rapid antigen found COVID infections in a total of 112 people during the last 24 hours. As a result, the daily infection rate has now risen to 10.02 percent while 12 people also recovered in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 222 active patients with coronavirus in Tripura. Incidentally, 1,01,154 people have been infected with corona in Tripura so far and 99,944 of them have recovered from the infection. The current COVID-positivity rate in the state is 4.05 percent. Similarly, the recovery rate has decreased to 97.8 percent. Meanwhile, the death rate has been 0.91 percent. Besides, 920 people have died of corona in Tripura so far.

Among these tested samples, a total of 112 positive cases were recorded comprising 103 of RATs and 9 of RTPCRs. However, 12 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Out of 112 positive cases, 52 of them are from West Tripura district, followed by 28 in Sepahijala district, 19 in Gomati district, seven in Dhalai district, three in North Tripura district, two in Khowai district and one in South Tripura district, the bulletin added.

However, the Tripura government is also now claiming that the situation is becoming increasingly complicated. But the Health department has initiated several new decisions. During the state level task force meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary JK Sinha, three decisions to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases were initiated. Firstly, wearing of face masks at all levels from schools to market places has been made mandatory. Secondly, the COVID appropriate behaviours have to be strictly maintained and the Health department will conduct mass testing in crowded places for early detection.