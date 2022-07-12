Tripura : Wearing Of Masks Mandatory, Government To Hold Mass Testing; 37 Positive Patients Missing 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government took decision to issue fresh restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 cases across the state and the Revenue department will issue directives to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are maintained in crowded areas.

In a press conference at the West Tripura district’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) here in Agartala city on Monday evening, Additional Secretary of the Revenue department Pradip Acharjee said “During the state level task force meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary JK Sinha, three decisions to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases has been initiated. Firstly, wearing of face masks at all levels from schools to market places has been made mandatory. Secondly, the COVID appropriate behaviours have to be strictly maintained and the Health department will conduct mass testing in crowded places for early detection.”

Elaborately speaking on the subject, the State Disease Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma said, “The frequency of cases is on the rise again after an interval of eight to nine months and at present, it has reached to an alarming level. The positivity rate recorded 1.79 percent on July 04 while it escalated to 7.12 percent on July 10. The graph of Covid dropped radically since September 2021 and several months passed off without a single case.”

Claiming Agartala Municipal Corporation as the headquarters of COVID-19 spread, Dr Debbarma said, “In West Tripura district, the highest number of cases are being detected as it is having the Agartala Municipal Corporation areas. A total of 131 patients have been detected positive in the last seven days and 82 of them are the residents of West Tripura district while the rest infected persons are from Sepahijala district which is closely located to the district with AMC areas. We shall increase targeted testing in crowded areas to ascertain the transmission’s nature so that a clear picture of the forthcoming situation is revealed”.

Among these 131 positive patients eight were hospitalized while rest went to home isolation, said Dr Debbarma and added “We prefer home isolation if the patient is mild symptomatic. However, it is unfortunate that we failed to contact 37 people who tested positive to this virus as the contact number which were registered with the Health department cannot be reached or found to be not in use. Hence, the health status of those patients could not be informed. Still, we are making attempts to connect with them at the earliest.”

As per the vaccination statistics available with the Health department, seven patients out of 131 positive patients were administered with only the first dose of vaccine, 74 of them received both the jabs and 11 did not receive any vaccination so far. The state surveillance officer said, “The Chief Secretary is going to write a letter to the central government seeking relaxations for the booster dose for 18 years and above eligible population”.

Senior virologist and head of AGMC virology lab Tapan Majumder also remained present in the press conference.