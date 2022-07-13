AICC Demands Tripura DGP Of Providing Security To Congress Leaders; During Political Events 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2022 : The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday demanded Tripura’s Director General of Police for arranging adequate security at Congress Bhavan in Agartala and senior leaders of the party as well as provide security for political programmes organized by the Congress party across the state.

AICC secretary Szarita Laithphlang, who is also the in-charge of Tripura wrote a letter to the state’s DGP VS Yadav mentioning about the violent incident of attack on Congress leaders as well as vandalizing a vehicle by the alleged BJP-backed miscreants on Tuesday in broad daylight at the Bishramganj Bazaar under Sepahijala district.

The AICC Secretary wrote “It is extremely worrying that the said incident took place in front of a few police officers on duty in the area who just stood there as helpless by-standers. It is also to be noted that the PSO of former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha had immediately apprised the Bishramganj Police Station of the assembly of the miscreants in front of the BJP party office which finally culminated in the attack, however, no prompt action was taken by the concerned police officers”.

In the letter, she also raised allegations that the incidents of violence had escalated in the last several months and the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state in a rapid manner.

“It is to be noted that recently on June 06 the Congress Bhawan at Agartala was attacked by BJP supporting hooligans and Congress leaders were attacked and the property on premises was desecrated and vandalised. The attackers were carrying batons, bricks and even handguns. The Congress Pradesh Committee President Birijit Sinha was even fatally injured”, the letter reads.

She said “Such attacks only lead to an inducement of fear and terror in the hearts of the common public and create an environment of mistrust amongst the citizens regarding the law and order situation in the state of Tripura. The Indian National Congress is organising a state wide programme. However, in the light of the deteriorating law and order situation, it is of extreme importance that urgent action is taken and adequate and maximum-security cover is provided to the programme, its attendees and organisers as well as security cover be provided to the Congress Leaders and Congress Bhawan at Agartala Tripura”.

She also said, “It is also requested that the Police Stations concerned may be put on high alert and provided adequate manpower to make sure that the peaceful programme being organised by the party may not be affected by such anti-social elements. I request immediate deployment and assignment of double PSOs and police escort for myself as I have received several death threats and threats to fatally injure me”.