Arunachal Police Manages To Solve 7-Month-Old Theft Case; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has successfully managed to solve an almost seven-month-old theft case; through connecting the dots.

According to reports, on December 22, 2021; some unidentified miscreants entered the residence of one Kisnaram Jat in Naharlagun’s A-Sector and stole Rs 6.20 lakhs, kept in an almirah.

Based on the same, a case was registered at the Naharlagun police station under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which was entrusted to Sub-Inspector (SI) – Sushant Jha for investigation.

Following the examination of CCTV footage and analysis of DUMP data, the suspect was identified as Toi Tamang, and the stolen money was located in his account at Naharlagun branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB).

However, the money was frozen but the accused managed to flee to Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The efforts to track the suspect, involved the surveillance of social media platforms. The police team led by SI Jha and supervised by the Naharlagun Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) – Dekio Gumja and OC Kiksi Yangfo made the accused return to Naharlagun through honey-trapping.

He was arrested on July 10 and the stolen money was retrieved from his bank account, which was later handed-over to the complainant, whose daughter is getting married next week.