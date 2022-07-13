Arunachal Pradesh Logs 35 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,747 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 35 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64747, as informed by a senior health department official.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 12 active cases; followed by eight in Lohit district, four each from Namsai and West Kameng, two each from Leparada and Upper Siang and one each from Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri and East Siang district respectively.

The northeastern state, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like some other parts of the country; informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

This is the highest number of single-day cases reported in the northeastern state in the last fortnight. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 211 active COVID-19 cases, while 64,240 patients have recuperated from the disease, including eight on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.22 per cent, while the active ratio is 0.32 per cent. More than 12.77 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 187 on Tuesday, Jampa added.