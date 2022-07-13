Assam : ‘Barpeta Health & Wellness Centre’ – 1st In Northeast To Be Conferred With NQAS Certification  

NET Web Desk

The Hajipara Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) located in Assam’s Barpeta District has become the first centre in Northeast to be conferred with the prestigious ‘quality certification’ under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme.

It has managed to score 89 percent, and met six criteria required for the National Quality Certification.

Established in 1993, the HWC which was assessed for seven service packages in Assam. It has subsequently undergone external assessment through empanelled external assessors on May 4, 2022.

The HWC underwent assessment under the then community health officer (CHO) and in-charge of the health facility, Pranjal Das.

The other members of the team are Ramen Talukdar (MPW), Zamila Khatun (ANM), Rubia Mallika (ANM), Joynab Khatun (ASHA Supervisor) Basia Khatu (ASHA), Jamiran Nessa (ASHA), Minara Begum (ASHA), Tara Bhanu (ASHA) and Esmitara Bewa (ASHA).

It currently incorporates of – pregnancy care and childbirth; neonatal and infant health care services; childhood and adolescent health care services; family planning, contraceptive services and other reproductive health care services; management of communicable diseases including national health programmes; management of common communicable diseases and outpatient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments; screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases; health promotion and wellness activities (including yoga) and tele-consultation service.

Meanwhile, the HWC has five ASHA’s, eight Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and caters to a population of 6,466 along the region.