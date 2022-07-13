Assam Government Offers One-Time Settlement Scheme For Renewal Of Vehicle Fitness Certificates 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government today announced a one-time settlement scheme for the renewal of fitness certificates at a reduced late fine charge for commercial vehicles, which were severely impacted by the pandemic.

In a notification issued by the Transport Secretary – Adil Khan, additional time is given to vehicle owners who could not operate their vehicles due to lockdown, and were unable to renew their fitness certificates within the allotted timeframe.

The order will come into effect from July 15, for a period of three months until October 15.

“As against the Rs 50 levied per day as a late fee for failing to obtain a fitness certificate, an owner of a three-wheeler transport vehicle will now pay Rs 10 per day, Rs 15 for a commercial tractor, Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 25 a day for all heavy commercial, transport and other vehicles as late fees.” – informed the official statement.

“To avail this benefit, a vehicle owner has to update all relevant documents along with payment of motor vehicle road tax,” the statement further added.

A vehicle owner must pay the required fees and fines within three months; Khan remarked.

Any vehicle owner who fails to show up with their car during the slots designated by District Transport Officers (DTOs) or Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) will not be eligible for the benefit.

Khan said that the vehicle owners do not have to visit the office of DTOs as they can apply online at www.parivahan.gov.in or at the nearest Common Service Centres (CSC).

He directed the DTOs and MVIs to maintain proper records of the date and time fixed for those vehicles that have deposited the requisite fee and fine within the three-month window period.

“I appeal to the vehicle owners to come forward and avail the one-time settlement scheme being extended by the state government for renewal of fitness certificate at a steeply reduced rate. Failure to do so will entail full penalty amount of late fine fee of Rs 50 per day,” Khan said.