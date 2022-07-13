COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 434 New Cases – Highest Since February 7; Active Caseload Stands At 2,185 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 434 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day infections recorded in the past five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,27,319.

The test positivity rate decreased to 10.44 per cent from 11.58, as 4,157 samples were tested in the past 24 hours; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Kamrup (Metropolitan), which comprises of Guwahati, reported the highest number of cases – 65, followed by 41 in Dibrugarh, 40 in Kamrup and 35 in Nagaon.

The state had recorded 344 cases on Tuesday. On February 7, the northeastern state reported 557 new infections. There are 2,185 active cases and 107 more patients have recuperated.

Meanwhile, 45,208 more people were administered the coronavirus jabs, including the first, second and third doses; added the bulletin.