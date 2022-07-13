COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 142 New Cases; 25.59% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 142 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.59%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 871. While, a total of 2,30,124 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 555 samples were tested on July 12, 2022, out of which 70 samples belonged to males, while 72 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,547. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 142 positive cases.