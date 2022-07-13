If Voted To Power, Will Scrap Border Pact Inked With Assam : Former CM – Mukul Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader – Mukul Sangma asserted that if voted to power, his party will scrap the border pact recently signed between Assam & Meghalaya.

Addressing the mediapersons on Tuesday, Sangma asserted that “Whatever discussions have taken place between the two governments is not in sync with the expected line of agreement. Whatever has been decided in the bilateral discussion and the subsequent agreement, it is not acceptable to the people of the state.”

“When people are not accepting this, then why is it imposed upon our people? It is incumbent as politicians and member of the party to defend our people,” noted Sangma.

Mukul Sangma mentioned that the concerned agreement seems to be an attempt of both the governments to stifle the public’s will, in the guise to combat the border issue.

He also voiced concern over the “large scale harassment of Garo Villagers” whose lands have been aligned with Assam, based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“This is highly condemnable and has to stop. I am being blunt when I say that the present government is being a puppet to the Assam government and Assam has all rights to be happy due to what happened. Are they now trying to pressurize the affected villages? They cannot indulge in atrocities against our villagers,” – he continued.

Its worthy to note that on March 2022, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma signed a MoU to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

The MoU which aims to resolve the 50-year-old boundary dispute, was signed in presence of the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah at New Delhi.