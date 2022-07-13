“Law Will Take Its Course” – Says Police; Amid Escalating Demands To Release Girl Writing ‘Anti-National’ Poem 

NET Web Desk

Amid demands for the release of a 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned outfit, police on Wednesday said the law will take its course.

Barshashree Buragohain, was arrested on May 18, 2022 in Uriamghat in Golaghat district for allegedly writing on social media a poem titled ‘Akou Korim Rashtra Droh’ (will again rebel against the nation).

Taking to Twitter, the Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh stated “Reference arrest of Smt Barshashree Buragohain – Uriamghat PS Case No 20/2022 has been registered on 18.05.2022 and investigated. There’s a specific call to indulge in Waging war against the State in her Facebook post – “আকৌ কৰিম ৰাষ্ট্ৰদ্ৰোহ””

“When someone publicly professes support for a banned organisation and declares intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person. Following due process, a chargesheet shall be filed in a competent court of law. Let the law take its own course,” – he further added.

The girl is a second year student of Mathematics at Jorhat’s DCB College and her examinations are scheduled to be held later this month.

Her parents have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police to release her from jail so that she can appear for her semester-end examinations.

Following their appeal, people from various quarters have demanded her release.

Besides, the Congress’ Barpeta MP – Abdul Khaleque has also tweeted demanding Buragohain’s release from prison.