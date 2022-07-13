Manipur : Drugs Worth Of Rs 10 Crores Seized From Imphal West; 1 Detained  

NET Web Desk

The rapid upsurge in drug abuse across the northeastern state of Manipur, led authorities to tighten its noose against the perpetrators; thereby putting an end to the woes of local populace and safeguarding the lives of youths.

In a similar such crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police on Tuesday have seized a massive stash of narcotics worth of Rs 10 Crores from Imphal West.

According to the Imphal West’s Superintendent of Police (SP) – Ksh Shivakanta, around 138 packets weighing about 136.03 kgs were seized from a truck.

Besides, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur – Sadiq Mohammad, who was driving the truck has bean detained. These drugs were hidden in a compartment. While, plywoods and other items were also recovered from the truck.

Sadiq revealed that the consignment was supposed to be transported to Jodhpur for delivery to one Om Prakash.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Imphal Police Station.