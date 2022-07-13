Manipur : Election Materials For 16th Presidential Polls, Reached Imphal; Moved To Strong Room At Assembly Secretariat 

NET Web Desk

Election materials for the ensuing ’16th Presidential Polls’ safely arrived today at Manipur’s capital – Imphal; and were immediately moved to the Strong Room at the Assembly Secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur wrote “Election materials for the 16th Presidential Election arrived safely today at Imphal and were moved to the Strong Room at the Assembly Secretariat. All preparations for the smooth conduct of the poll to be held on 18 July 2022 have been undertaken.”

Election materials for the 16th Presidential Election arrived safely today at Imphal and were moved to the Strong Room at the Assembly Secretariat. All preparations for the smooth conduct of the poll to be held on 18 July 2022 have been undertaken.#ECI #PresidentialElections2022 pic.twitter.com/ZUGiAzBnvi — The CEO Manipur (@CeoManipur) July 13, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Presidential polls is scheduled to be held on July 18.

Accordingly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday kicked-off the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats; ensuring smooth conduct of the upcoming Presidential polls.