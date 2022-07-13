Manipur Schools To Remain Shut Till July 24; Amid Upsurge In COVID-19 Cases  

NET Web Desk

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the northeastern state and taking the safety of children into consideration, the Manipur Government has decided to shut-down all schools (Government/Government Aided/Private schools/schools affiliated to CBSE) until July 24.

According to an official notification, the schools were scheduled to reopen after the summer vacation, i.e., on July 16. However, the concerned decision has been undertaken, after taking into account, the recent increase in absolute number of COVID-19 positive cases and the test positivity rate crossing 15%.

“And whereas, the children below 12 years of age are yet to be vaccinated, thus increasing their vulnerability to get infected by COVID-19 significantly,” – the order further reads.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “With the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state in the past few days, the Government of Manipur have directed all schools of the state to remain closed till the 24th of this month.”