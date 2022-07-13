Meghalaya Footballer Awarded With ‘Khelo-India’ Scholarship 

NET Web Desk

Baby Sunday Marngar, a member of the Meghalaya football squad which clinched the state’s lone medal in Khelo India Youth Games, held in June 2022; has been awarded with its scholarship.

Following the initial evaluation, Marngar received the elated news. He is set to receive a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month.

However, the 18-year-old teen was also offered a three-year deal with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Kerala. Whereas, Marngar, who plays for Shillong Lajong FC declined the offer.

Its worthy to note that the Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level, establishing a strong framework for all national sports and transform India into a “great sporting nation”.