Mizoram : 4-Months-Long Non-Residential Coaching Programme Kicks-Off In Aizawl; Across Various Sport Disciplines

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Sports Minister – Robert Romawia Royte today unveiled the Mizoram State Sports Council’s ‘Non-Residential Coaching Programme’ at Hawla Indoor Stadium, Aizawl.

Royte stated that the government through its Sports Policy is giving emphasis on developing sports as a career; with an aim to promote those with talents and perseverance.

The Minister highlighted that the aim of this coaching programme is to train Mizo youths to compete not just on the national level; but rather, on the global level in various sports disciplines.

“Seasoned coaches from various disciplines will give four months of training to youth below 17 years,” he added.

He also extended his gratitude to coaching staffs and officers of the Sports Department for bringing out the idea of a Non-Residential Coaching Programme, where coaching in Basketball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Boxing, Weightlifting, Wrestling will be provided.

The Mizoram State Sports Council Non-Residential Coaching Programme has 227 youth enrollments in various sports disciplines – 51 boys and one girl in Basketball; 30 boys and four girls in Boxing; 30 boys and eight girls in Table Tennis; 23 boys and 16 girls in Tennis; 24 boys and 16 girls in weightlifting; 17 boys and 13 girls in Wrestling.