Mizoram Congress Demands Excise Minister’s Resignation Over Woman’s Death; Following Seizure Of Grape-Wines 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Congress has demanded the resignation of Excise Minister – K Beichhua’s over a woman vendor’s death, after she had allegedly lost her livelihood as the government confiscated large quantities of locally produced, bottled-processed grape wines from her store.

According to the party, officials of the excise department raided some shops at the Millennium Centre – the state’s largest shopping mall located in Aizawl, and seized huge quantities of grape wine bottles on May 27.

Bottled grape wine worth around Rs 22 lakh were seized from the shop of Lalhriatpuii. The 52-year old’s primary source of income came from the store, according to a formal declaration released on Tuesday.

The woman allegedly experienced acute depression following the seizure, which led to her death on Monday; according to the Congress.

Therefore, the Congress accused Beichhua of being accountable for the women’s death, and demanded his resignation on moral grounds.

Earlier, Beichhua informed that the grape-wine bottles had to be confiscated, as they were found alongside bottles of illegal booze.

Apart from branded or locally-brewed liquor, grape wine or any liquid containing alcohol are prohibited under the Mizo Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019; asserted the minister.

Following the administration’s seizure of locally-produced grape wines in May, a grape growers’ society threatened the government to launch a stir.

One of Lalhriatpuii’s younger sisters claimed that the woman recently accompanied her friends on a recreational tour to a south Asian country.

After returning from abroad, Lalhriatpuii suddenly suffered a stroke at Guwahati and was immediately rushed to a hospital there. She succumbed to her illness while being brought to Aizawl, her sister said.

A family member of Lalhriatpuii stated that they were unsure whether her passing was connected to the seizure of grape wines.

He claimed that the woman had previously undergone thyroid surgery, as a result of which she occasionally used to experience medical issues.

However, Lalhriatpuii soon began to feel stressed and anxious following the seizure of grape wine from her store. The relative claimed that she had also experienced insomnia following the event.

The Congress asked the government to give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the relatives of the woman by Wednesday, warning of stringent measures if it fails to do so.