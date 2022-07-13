Mizoram Governor Lauds Gorkha Community For Remarkable Contribution Towards Maintaining Peaceful Co-Existence  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati today graced the celebration of the ‘208th birth anniversary’ of Adi Kavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, a culturally revered-poet of the Gorkha diasporas at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl.

Organized by the Mizoram Gorkha Youth Association (Central), this event aimed to honour the remarkable contribution of Bhanubhakta Acharya in Nepali literature.

The Governor extended his greetings and well-wishes to all the members of the community across the state; sharing his admiration of Poet Bhanu’s work on Ramayana in Nepali from Sanskrit which is widely credited to have played an important role in the development of Nepali literature and the language itself.

He also congratulated the Gorkha community for having the Nepali language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India as there are a lot of benefits that come with this recognition.

The Governor thanked the Gorkha community for the valuable contributions they have made to Mizoram. He shared his appreciation of the continued peaceful coexistence of the community with the majority Mizo community and urged the community to carry on with a positive mindset.

On this note, he appealed to the community to continue to uphold this sacred bond of togetherness and work hand in hand with the Mizos for the progress and development of Mizoram.

Besides, Kambhampati lauded the Mizoram Gorkha Youth Association (MGYA) for their activities in contributing to the civil societies in which they are confined and for all the good works they are doing for the Gorkha community.

He urged the Gorkha youth to be more motivated despite a few hurdles that might hamper a small community like them and encouraged them to live a life worthy of being regarded around the world as brave, honest and exceptional in military services; and reminded that “Education is the most powerful empowering force and knowledge is the ability no one could take away from those who possess it.”

The 208th Bhanu Jayanti Celebration was celebrated with discourses in literature, felicitations, and performances of songs and dances. The second session of the celebration programme commenced with Lamp Lighting done by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Anup Chhetri, President of MGYA(C) welcomed the participants and invitees from various branches of the MGYA. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Rajkumar Shahi, Vice President, MGYA(C).