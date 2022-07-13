Nagaland : Election Materials For ’16th Presidential Polls’ Reached Kohima

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started the distribution and dispatch of designated ballot boxes, ballot papers, special pens, and other sealed election materials to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariats including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and UT of Puducherry for the conduct of Presidential Election 2022, scheduled on July 18, 2022.

The ballot box and other election materials from Delhi to Dimapur flight arrived today. After reaching Dimapur airport, the authorized officials proceeded directly to the Strong room at Assembly Secretariat, Kohima.

In the State capital Kohima, these have been stored in previously sanitized and properly sealed strong rooms under strict Videography monitoring. The polling will take place on July 18.

After the culmination of polls, the sealed Ballot boxes and other election material will be transported back to Delhi on July 19 to the Office of Returning Officer, that is, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha – P.C. Mody.

The boxes and other documents during the journeys have been carried personally in the aircraft cabins never out of sight of accompanying officers.

The authorized Officers deputed for the collection of election materials from Nagaland are – Darhu Shupao, Joint Secretary & Assistant Returning Officer Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, R. Mathung, Deputy Chief Election Officer, Nagaland, K.V. Vitoho, Section Officer, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Khiudia Newmai, Junior Section Officer, Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat.