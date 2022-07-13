Nagaland : Measures Initiated To Promote ‘Science Education’ Among Underprivileged Students

NET Web Desk

In a bid to enhance the interest in science, especially among students of outlying locations, the Nangtan Students’ Union (NSU) under the Mon district have erected a three-in-one science museum, laboratory and mini library.

Keeping in view of its installation, a seed storage room has been modified to initiate the concerned project. It seeks to inspire schoolchildren from the hamlet and Tizit, in particular, to pursue science and make significant contributions towards the society.

A PhD scholar from Kohima Science College Jotsoma – Zenwang Konyak coordinated the endeavour, while the Department of Botany and Zoology donated the museum specimens and scientific tools like – microscopes, test tubes, flow charts, science models.

“There is no science laboratory at the schools nearby, and I think it is necessary to establish a laboratory to encourage science education,” – asserted Zenwang.

The scholar noted that the student body wrote applications to the two departments of the college about four months ago, seeking the unused equipment for display in the village museum and to set up the laboratory.

“It was approved last week and we received the tools. We have also received some Class XI-XII models that were lying around the college. Therefore, we constructed the three in one location – museum, laboratory, and tiny library,” he continued.

Besides, the mini-library also incorporates of books ranging from Science, Theology, engineering, among others, and books donated by well-wishers.