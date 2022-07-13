Political Stalwarts Greet Mizoram CM – Zoramthanga On His Birthday

NET Web Desk

Notable political figures from across the nation greeted the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga on his 77th birthday.

Party workers, Cabinet Ministers, State CM’s alongside Union Ministers wished the minister with the best of health, happiness and prosperity on his special day.

An eloquent debator and the President of Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoramthanga was born to Darphunga and Vanhnuaichhingi on July 13, 1944 at Samthang hamlet. He is also a member of the Mizoram Presbyterian Church.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote “Birthday wishes to Mizoram CM Shri Zoramthanga Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @ZoramthangaCM”

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh – Jairam Thakur wrote “Heartiest birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Mizoram @ZoramthangaCM ji from Devbhoomi Himachal. May you stay healthy and long, this is my wish to the Gods and Goddesses.”

“Heartiest Birthday Greetings to Hon’ble CM of Mizoram Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji. My prayers for your long and healthy life as you continue to lead the state of Mizoram on the path of development.” – wrote the Union Minister for Development of North East Region (DoNER), Tourism & Culture – G. Kishan Reddy.

Besides, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs & Education – Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote “My best wishes to Hon’ble CM of Mizoram Shri @ZoramthangaCM Ji on his birthday. I pray to God for his good health and strength to serve the state of Mizoram.”

“Happy Birthday Pu @ZoramthangaCM. A visionary in development; A legend in Mizo society; A missionary in Peace Making I believe that #Mizoram will continue to shine in glorious heights under your leadership. May God bless you and your family with good health and happiness.” – wrote the Mizoram Sports Minister – Robert Romawia Royte.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Ministers of all northeastern states also wished Zoramthanga, wishing for his good health.

