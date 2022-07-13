Sikkim : Nepali Poet – Bhanubhakta Acharya’s 208th Birth Anniversary Observed With Fervour, Gaiety 

NET Web Desk

The first phase of the state-level celebration of the ‘208th Bhanu Jayanti’ commenced with the garlanding of the statue of Adi Kavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya today at Bhanu Udhyan in Gangtok.

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) graced the occasion as its chief guest.

Organized by the Celebration Committee under Nepali Sahitya Parishad and presided over by Minister – B.S. Panth; the function witnessed the presence and participation of Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA), Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, other dignitaries, special invitees from different parts of the country and Nepal, researchers, language experts, students and representatives of various associations and organizations.

An added feature of the celebration was the re-developed Bhanu Udhyan, which was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang today.

Taking to Twitter, the Sikkim CM wrote “Privileged to inaugurate the redeveloped Bhanu Udhyan at Zero point, Gangtok on the 208th birth anniversary of Aadi Kavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, and also paid my respects to the imminent scholar on this special day.”

“Unity in diversity has always been the hallmark of the Sikkimese society, and the vibrant tableaus depicting the rich culture and tradition of Sikkim during the “Shova Yatra” was a sight to behold.” – he further added.

2/2#bhanujayanti pic.twitter.com/zITL8B1iAo — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) July 13, 2022

According to IPR report, the entire complex around the life size statue of Adi Kavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya was re-modelled and beautified with a permanent roof and other aesthetics with a large seating capacity. The work was executed by the Building and Housing Department, Government of Sikkim.

Besides, a maple tree and other ornamental plants along the complex added to the beauty of the location. The Chief Minister also planted a sapling of Maple near the statue – a gesture to commemorate the occasion.

During the occasion, the Chairman of the Celebration Committee and other Members presented a Memento to the Chief Minister as a token of respect.

Minister – B.S. Panth, also the Chairman of the Celebration Committee, in his welcome address briefly highlighted the importance of the occasion and provided a brief background of Bhanu Udhyan.

Besides, the event also witnessed the enthusiastic participation of an all-women troupe from Jhapa Nepal who played the ‘Naumati Baja’.

Following the programme at Bhanu Udhyan, the Chief Minister, dignitaries and invitees participated in the ‘Shova Yatra’ which began from Bhanu Udhyan, through the Zero Point – Tibet Road route and culminated at Titanic Park in M.G. Marg.

The ‘Shova Yatra’ comprised of cultural tableau depicting the day’s theme, which was led by students and members of various communities, associations and organizations.

