Tripura : ‘Drone Surveillance Programme’ Initiated For Security Personnel; Preventing Drone Infiltration Challenges 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Police hosted a drone surveillance training for personnel of the state police, Border Security Force (BSF) and other security agencies in collaboration with state forensic science lab and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

The training was arranged by KTD Singh Police Training Academy was part of a two-days workshop on drone surveillance and drone forensics hosted at the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) 2nd battalion headquarters in RK Nagar, on the outskirts of Agartala.

Addressing the mediapersons, Principal of the police training academy – Dilip Ray highlighted that the drone surveillance programme had flight demonstrations and would include additional sessions in a cybercrime lab, indoor and outdoor training, among others.

“This session instructs our officials on how to maintain track of drone usage and abuse. We are mostly examining the forensic component of it,” the official said.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of D-Town Robotics Private Limited – Avinash Chandra Paul, the training involved basic information on how to fly drones and prerequisites to remember when flying drones.

“It is to train the department on the knowledge about drones, requirements of distance, flight time etc. We are also going to teach them about drone forensics to monitor illegal drones coming from outside the country, if they are caught. This training would be helpful to know about drones, and if needed to capture the data, know where one came from, where it was going etc,” he said.