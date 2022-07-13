Tripura : National Law University To Start Academic Session From 2022; 9.23 Acres Identified For Permanent Campus 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 13, 2022 : The National Law University is likely to start its academic session from this financial year at the premises of Judicial Academy, Khejurbagan area here in Agartala while a land has been identified at Narsingarh here in the suburbs of the capital city for permanent construction of the university building.

Speaking to media persons here at Civil Secretariat, Law and Education minister Ratanlal Nath said “The council of ministers in a meeting approved 9.23 acres of land for permanent construction of the National Law University at Narsingarh and the government had exempted the concerned authority from paying the premium of the land.”

“Meanwhile, after the announcement of starting a National Law University in Tripura, a search committee was formed with a three-member panel for the selection of the vice-chancellor for this university. In this regard, a total of 10 petitions were submitted. The Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura will become the Chancellor by virtue of post while the government will appoint a Vice-Chancellor of the University with the recommendation of the Chancellor. Apart from this, registrar, heads of different departments, Finance officer, etc will also be appointed”, he added.

Education minister said, “The government had initiated procedures for inaugurating the opening of the National Law University from this academic session 2022-23 at the premises of Tripura Judicial Academy by inviting a central minister.”

In March, 2022, the ‘National Law University, Tripura Bill, 2022’ was passed in the Tripura Legislative Assembly. Nath said “Although, the government decided to keep a provision of spending Rs 50 crore for a span of 5 years, but at present, an amount of Rs 21 crore has been finalized to be spent for setting up and smooth functioning of the university. After a span of five years, the university will become self-sustained. Thereafter, NLU at Agartala would be capable of earning its own administrative and recurring expenditures.”