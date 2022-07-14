Assam Logs 590 New COVID-19 Cases – Highest In Over 5 Months; 10.75% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 590 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day spike recorded in over five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,27,909.

The daily positivity rate rose to 10.75 per cent as 5,489 samples were tested for COVID-19; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

After a gap of four days, one person succumbed to the infection. While, the state logged nearly 36 per cent jump in daily infections from the previous day. It had recorded 434 cases on Wednesday.

Kamrup (Metropolitan), which comprises of Guwahati, reported the highest number of cases – 60, followed by 55 in Dhubri, 59 in Kamrup and 50 in Goalpara.

A total of 7,992 people have succumbed to the infection so far, including 1,347 patients who have died due to comorbidities.

Assam now has 2,584 active cases, while 7,17,333 people have recovered from the disease, including 190 in the last 24 hours. A total of 107 people were cured of the disease on the previous day. A total of 31,510 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccines during the last 24 hours, over 30 per cent less from 45,208 on the previous day.