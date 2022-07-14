Assam : Student Held For Writing ‘Anti-National Poem’; Allowed To Appear For Degree Examination

NET Web Desk

Barshashree Buragohain, a 19-year-old female student at Jorhat DCB College who was recently held for allegedly supporting the proscribed outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) through an “anti-national poem” have been permitted to appear for her ensuing degree exams, under tight security.

A local court in Assam’s Golaghat District have undertaken the decision, just a day after Barshashree’s parents demanded her release.

Accordingly, the session judge court has instructed the District Magistrate (DM) to make necessary preparations to let the student appear into the examination.

Besides, the examination has been permitted to be conducted under police custody.

The student shall be brought to the examination centre for her participation therein and re-lodged in jail, once the test gets over; further informed the court.

Its worthy to note that Barshashree Buragohain, was arrested on May 18, 2022 at Uriamghat in Golaghat district for allegedly writing on social media a poem titled ‘Akou Korim Rashtra Droh’ (will again rebel against the nation).

A second-year student of Mathematics at Jorhat DCB college, Barshashree was arrested from Golaghat on May 18, and charged under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).