Assam : Walmart, Flipkart Contribute More Than Rs 2 Crores Towards Flood Relief  

NET Web Desk

Walmart and Flipkart Foundation have collaboratively donated more than Rs 2 crore (USD 2,50,000) towards flood relief efforts in Assam.

The funds will help humanitarian organization ‘Doctors For You’ support people, severely impacted by the deluge.

This organization will supply relief kits alongside essential food items, medicines, hygiene-care products and offering healthcare and psychological support to the affected population.

“Our hearts are with those affected by the devastating flooding in Assam, and together with the Flipkart Foundation, we are here to support relief efforts,” informed the Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walmart Foundation – Julie Gehrki.

According to a joint statement, the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer in Flipkart Group – Rajneesh Kumar asserted that “the people of Assam have been severely affected by the floods and our endeavour is to provide the necessary support, care and compassion that is needed. With support from our colleagues across the organization, we hope to leverage our capabilities and mobilize resources toward the most critical needs of people and communities.”

As floods have been continuing across several parts of India, Flipkart through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is also partnering with Goonj to raise funds from customers to provide critical medical supplies and essential relief materials for flood relief efforts in the country.

It has also mobilized employee contributions for this cause, the statement said.

Walmart Foundation is a CSR arm of Walmart, while the Flipkart Foundation represents the Flipkart Group.