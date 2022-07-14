COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 45 New Cases – Highest Single-Day Spike; Active Caseload Stands At 205 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 45 fresh new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day spike in a fortnight, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64,792.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas recorded the highest no of cases at 15; followed by eight in Lohit district and five in Namsai.

Besides, the single-day recovery, surpassed the fresh infections as 51 people recuperated of the infections.

Arunachal Pradesh which reported 35 cases on the previous day, had remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

It currently has 205 active cases, while a total of 64,291 people have been recovered so far, with the rate currently standing at 99.23 per cent.