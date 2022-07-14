Goodwill Gesture : Tripura CM Sends 750 Kilos Of ‘Kew’ Variety Pineapples To Bangladesh PM – Sheikh Hasina

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 14, 2022 : Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura on Thursday sent 750 kilograms of ‘Kew’ variety pineapples in 100 packets for Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to keep the spirit of fruit diplomacy alive between the north eastern state of India and neighbouring country.

As a good will gesture, the government of Tripura sent the state fruit ‘Pineapple’ to Bangladesh for the second time in the last four years while after assuming charge of the Chief Minister, Dr Saha gifted pineapple to Bangladesh for the first time in such a big quantity.

The nodal department for research and promotion of Pineapple and other key fruit crops- Tripura’s Horticulture department facilitated the handing over ceremony at Integrated Check Post (ICP), Akhaura in the western part of Agartala city.

Speaking on the issue, Assistant Director of the state’s Horticulture department, Dr Dipak Baidya said “This time, we sent 100 packets of ‘Kew’ variety pineapple weighing 750 kilograms next while the gross weight is 900 kilograms and each of the pineapple filled in the boxes is of 1.25 kilograms. So far, it is the best harvest. As our Chief Minister sir expressed his wish to send Pineapple to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we initiated the entire procedure.”

“Not only pineapple, many horticultural-based fruit crops are found in this state. The indigenous hamlets in the hills of Tripura are growing many crops without using fertilizers. The formal certification is on. We are promoting pineapple and jackfruit throughout the country and even globally, we have sent our fruits to Europe, Saudi Arabia and Qatar since 2018. As a part of popularizing these fruits and already becoming popular, we are proud to decide upon this commodity as a prestigious commodity as an item of gift to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. And that will definitely add to the promotion of fruits and will also definitely add to the growth of Tripura farmers using this pineapple”, he added.

Dr Baidya said “Tripura is widely known for its two varieties of pineapples- ‘Queen’ and ‘Kew’. Both taste almost similar. An extra popularity will be earned from this gesture. At present, no such steps have been initiated to send commercially. Pineapple was exported to Bangladesh till 2018, but it was restricted from 2019 onwards as the neighbouring country is growing its own pineapple. However, attempts are being made to explore the resumption of the trade.”

In this event, officials of Bangladesh High Commission, Integrated Check Post and Horticulture department were present.

Notably, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister gifted 800 kilograms of ‘Amrapali’ variety of mangoes filled in 160 cartons to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and other luminaries of Tripura on June 20 last.