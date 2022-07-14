Manipur : Tribal Bodies Write To PM Modi; Demand NRC Implementation To Identify, Deport “Foreigners” 

NET Web Desk

Numerous organizations representing indigenous communities have written to PM Modi, demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

Bodies representing 19 tribes such as – Tangkhul, Zeme, Liangmai, Aimol, Maring and Kom have submitted a memorandum to PM Modi for NRC implementation – an official document to “filter-out foreigners”, placing them in detention centres and deporting them.

Copies of the memorandum have also been submitted to the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah, Manipur Governor – La Ganeshan and Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh.

The organizations have also expressed gratitude towards central government for extending the Bengal Easter Frontier Regulation of 1873 to Manipur, thereby making the state – fourth in Northeast to be added under the Inner-Line Permit (ILP) system, which mandates that Indians from other regions have a temporary travel permit.

But the ILP has not had much of an impact as Manipur is yet to come up with the definition of “indigenous inhabitants”.

They claimed that if the NRC was applied, the obstacles might be removed.

The organizations raised concerns about the “intrusion of immigrants” from Bangladesh (previously known as East Pakistan), Myanmar, and Nepal and recalled the pass or permit system for Manipur that had been eliminated by the then-Chief Commissioner Himmat Singh in November 1950.