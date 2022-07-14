Meghalaya Government Launches Online Services; Ensuring E-Governance Initiatives Reach Doorsteps Of Citizens 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has been relentlessly working to ensure that several e-governance initiatives directly reach the doorsteps of citizens, making these services accessible for everyone, even the ones residing along outlying locations.

Keeping the obstacles faced by public into consideration, the state administration has launched nearly 5 online services, during the Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s & Sub-Divisional Officers Conference held on Wednesday.

During the conference, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has launched 5 online services – The CM’s Social Assistance Scheme for Persons with Disabilities; Online Citizen-Centric Service for Ration Card; National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS); Online Booking of e-Tickets for MTC Bus services; Online Submission of Annual Property Returns.

At the DC’s Conference today, we launched 5 online services. It has been the effort of my Govt. to make services accessible to the people as part of our e-governance initiatives. Happy to announce the following online services:@AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY @_DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/vrquU4HRZO — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 13, 2022

The CM’s Social Assistance Scheme for Persons with Disabilities – an e-governance initiative under the Social Welfare Department aims to provide social security through financial assistance in the form of monthly pension worth of Rs 500/month to PwDs, suffering through 40% or above degree of disability.

Besides, the Online Citizen-Centric Service for Ration Card – Ration Cards Management System (RCMS) under the Food & Civil Supplies Department is a part of the digitally-enabled PDS, which allow citizens to modify family details, Aadhaar seeding, transfer/surrender of their Ration Cards.

National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) – an initiative under the Revenue Department will enable citizens to register land documents with the Registering Authority, for the purpose of conservation of evidence, assurance of title, publicity of documents & prevention of fraud.

Meanwhile, the Online Booking of e-Tickets for MTC Bus services – an initiative of the Transport Department will provide potential tourists and travelers ready access to schedules and routes, book e-tickets, pay online and will keep travelers up-to-date through SMS/email alerts.

The Online Submission of Annual Property Returns – under the Personnel & A.R. Department is meant for the government employees of the following cadres MCS,MPS,MFS, MSS, etc. It will help the employees of filing both Movable & Immovable Property Returns online.

“This meeting is very crucial because you are working directly with the people and at the grassroots level and have the capacity to make a difference in their lives,” the Chief Minister said to the DCs.

The conference reiterated on the implementation of both the state and central schemes, ways and measures to improve delivery mechanism by bringing changes and flexibility in policies and by utilizing technology to improve delivery mechanism at the grassroots level.

Besides, the conference also emphasized on the disaster management issues following the recent flood situation and heavy rainfall in the State.

“While discussing the casualties and damage to Agriculture and infrastructure it is also very important to discuss our preparedness for such calamities in future and take long and short term measures to mitigate the damages caused by such natural disasters,” asserted Sangma.

The meeting also discussed the improvement of infrastructure in public sector services like schools, police stations and health care centers.

It was also decided that 1800 government LP schools would be repaired and renovated by a decentralized approach where the DRDA along with the District Level Committee and education officers will ensure that the improvement and renovation works in these schools which will also include water supply, electricity and furniture are carried out.

Similar models of improvement were also adopted for Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and police stations.

“These kind of repair works had to go through the different departments of the government that led to a lot of delay in different renovation works so now the districts will take up the repair works at the district level in a decentralized manner which will ensure faster repair works,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ‘Police Infrastructure Renovation Fund’ conceptualized by the state administration has also been rolled-out. It was decided that 76 police stations across the State would get new vehicles.

“The police stations not only perform the duty of enforcing law and order but they are also the first point of contact for the public and are also involved in additional activities in times of emergencies,” he said.

He remarked that all the police stations would be strengthened with computers and Information Technology (IT) set-ups and cranes and ambulances would be given to high traffic zones and accident prone areas.

In order to control traffic and monitor traffic movements, especially along East Khasi Hills (EKH) an additional 60 new motorcycles would be provided.

Furthermore, the SPs conference also decided to take-up Accommodation for police personnel in a phased manner and to initiate the Chief Minister’s Police Medal and the Chief Minister’s Disaster Response recognition medals to boost the morale of the police personnel.