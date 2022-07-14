Meghalaya Government To Allocate 3 Acres Land For Relocating Harijans At Upper Mawprem; Blueprint Prepared 

NET Web Desk

In order to construct multi-storied apartments for accommodating Harijans currently residing at Sweeper Colony in Them Ïew Mawlong; the Meghalaya government has prepared a blueprint deciding to allocate 3 acres of land near the TB Hospital at Upper Mawprem in Shillong.

This was informed by the Attorney General – Amit Kumar before the division bench of Meghalaya High Court (HC) today, during hearing of the writ appeal filed by the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC).

“It is hoped that if the applicant finds the government proposal suitable, the subject will be put to rest. Let the suit be heard in four weeks,” – instructs the High Court.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on August 4.

Its worthy to note that HPC leaders met the state Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) – Prestone Tynsong, discussing the relocation of residents staying along Sweeper Colony.

During the meeting, the HPC consented to the relocation under the condition that the government provide ten acres of land in the European Ward for each of the 342 families to have 200 square metres, as well as pay the costs associated with erecting their residences.