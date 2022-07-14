Meghalaya : Large Stash Of Heroin Seized From Shillong; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The rapid upsurge in drug abuse across the northeastern state of Meghalaya, led authorities to tighten its noose against the perpetrators; thereby putting an end to the woes of local populace and safeguarding the lives of youths.

In a similar such crackdown against drug menace, the East Khasi Hills (EKH) Police, on Wednesday confiscated a massive stash of narcotics from the possession of two drug traffickers in Oakland road, Shillong.

According to reports, the security forces have confiscated heroin worth of 26.53 gms; one vehicle bearing Registration No – ML 05 G 4648; Cash worth of Rs 87,350; 2 Mobile Phones; and 3 Syringes.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma wrote “War against menace of deadly drugs continues. In a well synchronized ops, @EKH_Police nabbed two drug traffickers from Oakland road, Shillong and seized- Heroin-26.53 gms Vehicle -01(ML 05 G 4648) Cash -Rs 87350 Mobile Phones- 02 Syringes-03 Well done @MeghalayaPolice”