Mizoram : Contractual Healthcare Staffs On Indefinite Strike; Over Pay, Reimbursement, Regularization 

NET Web Desk

Amid upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the northeastern state of Mizoram is currently experiencing an acute shortage of contractual healthcare professionals, as a result of an indefinite strike.

More than 2,000 healthcare workers since Monday, remained absent from work in protest of a number of subjects, including – regularization, regular pay, medical reimbursement, and transfer allowance.

The National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram (NEUM) informed that the strike, which was scheduled to be called-off on Wednesday, would continue indefinitely after a meeting with officials a day ago ended in a deadlock.

According to the NEUM President – Malsawmtluanga Hauhnar, the union was willing to halt the mass casual leave, if the government complied with atleast two of its demands.

Majority of the 2,000 healthcare workers have been employed on contractual basis for more than 20 years, Hauhnar said, urging the government to take measures for the regularization of the employees atleast in a phased-manner.

He emphasized that over the last 10 years, the healthcare employees received very erratic pay for unexplained reasons, particularly since the state administration stopped attaining direct central funds.

The government had issued directives to all authorities on Wednesday, to ensure that the health workers resume their duty from Thursday.

The NEUM also organized a mass casual leave in July 2021, which was suspended after 3 days, when the state administration assured to constitute a study group for examining the challenges faced by the healthcare workers.