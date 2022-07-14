Mizoram : Health Minister Reviews COVID-19 Scenario; Urge Masses To Strictly Follow SOPs, Take Precautionary Doses 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Dr. R. Lalthangliana today convened a COVID-19 review meeting at SAD Conference Hall, MINECO; and reviewed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the State Level Expert Team On COVID-19 Management on March 21.

During the meeting, it was decided that the SOP must be strictly followed; and the prompt need to impose strict restrictions for the public.

The meeting also highlighted the requirement to immediately undertake a COVID test, if any symptoms appear; and those going for a self test should immediately report to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) or health department in their respective localities.

“Those who tested positive for COVID-19 without having any symptoms or with mild symptoms should be isolated at their own homes; as most of the cases today are of the Omicron variant. Contact tracing and exist test are also no not required at present,” – informed the Mizoram Health Minister.

The meeting also decided to install more kiosk and mega kiosk at various sites for easy access to sample testing; and also stated that the state Health Department has enough stock of test kits, and other equipment for combating the virus.

Experts team emphasized the need for taking a precautionary dose; and stated that as part of the ongoing celebration of India’s 75 years of Independence, free precautionary doses will be given at all government vaccination centres for 75 days, starting from July 15, 2022.

Under the Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan 2.0 or House to House (vaccination), 21,060 houses from 302 villages have been covered from which 288 villages have completed their second dose, while 27 villages have completed their first dose.

The Covid-19 designated hospital- Zoram Medical College currently has 9 ICU beds; 114 beds in the Covid general ward; and currently has 38 patients, none of which requires intensive care.