Mizoram : Three-Days-Long ‘Training Session’ Organized In Aizawl; Raising Awareness On Agriculture Finance  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A three-day training session for Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB) officials commenced from today at Learning Centre in Mizoram Rural Bank Head Office, MINECO.

Jointly organized by the Kolkata-based Banker’s Institute of Rural Development, Kolkata and Mizoram Rural Bank, the three-day training session will cover four topics under Agriculture Finance and Business Development for Rural Branch Managers – SHG, JLG, FCs, FPOs, Financial Inclusion; Loan documentation, preparation of Balance Sheet and other Banking programs; Various developmental projects under Agriculture; Production of Meat and Poultry.

Its worthy to note that the Banker’s Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Kolkata was established in 1984 to provide research and training in the fields of agriculture and rural development.

The institute affiliated with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) delivers training to Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Cooperative Banks, Government Organizations and NGOs in Eastern and Northeastern India.

Nearly, 24 Branch Managers have been selected from various branches of MRB. The Programme Director for the training is Hermant Kumbhare.

Besides, the Faculty Member; and Joint Director BIRD, Kolkata, General Manager MRB and Officer-in-Charge of NABARD Regional Office delivered speeches during the day’s inaugural function.