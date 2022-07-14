Nagaland : Medical Camp Organized At Wensoi Village; Ensuring Medical Facilities Reach Far-Flung Locations 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In an attempt to ensure that medical facilities reach the local populace, the Noklak Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 7 Sector Assam Rifles/HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) today organized a free medical check-up camp at remotest Wensoi village in Nagaland’s Noklak District.

The main aim of this medical camp was to provide free medical treatment to the local populace by a specially constituted medical team of this unit.

Approximately more than 100 villagers from Wensoi and neighbouring hamlets attended the camp.

The free medical camp was initiated for local villagers, suffering from various ailments like – Upper Respiratory Tract Infections, Insect Bites, Diarrhoea, Dysentery, Scrub Typhus, Backache & other Skin Infections.

Besides, the treatment, Dr HR Prasad, SMO, 14 Assam Rifles also generated awareness about importance of Vaccine preventable Disease for children & importance of COVID-19 inoculation.

At the end of free Medical check-up, the Head GB – Putchong and Ponyang, Village Council Chairman of Wensoi conveyed their sincere gratitude to the paramilitary troop for their concern, distribution of free medicines to the villagers and other acts of selfless service & kindness.