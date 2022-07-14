Sikkim : Students Engaged Into Massive Brawl; Over Programme Organized By SPYF

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A group of students of Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree Government College involved into a massive brawl with other section of pupils, during the celebration of their ‘8th anniversary’ of the noted Student Movement of 2014.

Organized at a local restaurant, this disruption has been considered as a ‘politically-motivated’ event funded by the Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF).

As a result of the conflict, outraged students took-off the banner from the wall, which ultimately ended-up into a bedlam.

The celebration which was about to kick-off at 1 PM took an ugly turn, when some of the students from the concerned college alleged the organizers of politicizing one of the historic event for Government Colleges of Sikkim.

The organizers and accusers engaged in long verbal argument and eventually following the argument, the event abruptly got cancelled.

“The presence of SPYF members in a college event and why college event is taking place at hotel, outside of college premises,” – asked the students.

“Why they are organizing such programme under the banner of All Sikkim Government College when only few students from Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree Government College are present in the event?” – they further noted.

Speaking at a press conference, the organizing committee revealed that, “The event was organized by student to honour the students involved at 2014 Student Movement and it isn’t influenced by any political parties or organization.”