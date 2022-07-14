Six-Member ‘Peace Committee’ Formed To Resolve Border Dispute Between Assam & Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to address the ongoing border conflict between Assam & Meghalaya, a 6-member ‘Peace Committee’ was constituted on Wednesday, i.e., July 13 at Assam’s Upper Tarabari hamlet; in presence of representatives from both the state administrations.

The members of the peace committee are Marjan Sangma, Lingbat Marak, Barminton Sangma, and Kraison Marak wherein Luwin Marak will be serving as its president and Rottal Sangma will be serving as its secretary.

This move came just days after several Meghalaya supporters threatened Assam-based local populace, leading them to flee in fear.

Nearly 150 members of the Garo tribe, including old people, pregnant women, and children, abandoned their village along the concerned region.

According to the Village headman of Upper Tarabari Village – Pitdon Sangma alleged that Meghalaya supporting residents of the village had threatened Assam supporters and demanded Rs 5,000 from them.

An official group incorporating of – the Boko PS Officer-in-Charge – Phanindra Nath, Boko Revenue Circle Officer – Diwas Bordoloi, Hahim Outpost in-charge – Bikram Basumatary, West Khasi Hills District Sub Inspector – Goalon K. Sangma from Meghalaya, and members of All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Meghalaya Police personnel appeared at the playground of Upper Tarabari village.

The team arrived in the Upper Tarabari region, after traversing through 10 kilometres over a mountainous terrain in small trucks and on foot.

It gathered supporters from Assam and Meghalaya. Participants at the meeting arrived from the Upper Tarabari region’s Watre Rongchang, Balsrik, and Walkam.