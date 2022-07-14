Tripura CM Gives Free-Hand To Police Against Anti-Socials; BJP Claims ‘No Karyakartas Attacked Congress Leaders’ 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 14, 2022 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday refuted the allegations labelled against the ruling party for staging attacks on Congress party leaders and vandalizing their vehicles at Bishramganj under Sepahijala district on July 12 last.

Pradesh BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee on Thursday clearly confirmed that no ‘karyakartas’ or local leaders of the ruling saffron party had involvement behind this attack as per the names given by former MLA Asish Kumar Saha to the Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha over telephone.

In a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city, Bhattacharjee said “For the last few days, Congress party leaders have been raising allegations against BJP for holding the attacks by the ruling party hoodlums. The incident at Bishramganj on July 12 last is a matter of fact and cannot be denied. However, the surprising matter is that the opposition CPIM had also started to raise their points in support of Congress in this regard.”

“An attack was staged at Bishramganj upon Congress party leaders and vandalized their vehicle. We have talked with the district president, mandal president, etc. to know who is involved behind this attack and were asked to collect the information. Accordingly, the local leaders informed us. Later, former MLA Asish Kumar Saha communicated with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and placed a list of names. Dr Saha, who is also the Pradesh BJP president, informed the local leaders about the names to find their whereabouts and also directed the state police to initiate action”, he added.

Bhattacharjee said “As per our reports based on the names communicated to the Chief Minister, none of them are the workers or ‘Karyakartas’ of BJP. These persons are also not even members of the party. Police have been given the responsibility to find out the accused person involved in attacking Congress party leaders. It is learned that the police had initiated steps in the meantime.”

Taking a jibe on the opposition CPIM, BJP state spokesperson said “It’s shocking to CPIM issued press release in favour of Congress party which was never seen during their long regime of 25 years when Congress was the main opposition in Tripura and their party workers and leaders were tortured and murdered. However, among them who faced attack from CPIM, many are under the umbrella of BJP at present. This stand of the red party clearly reveals the position of CPIM and Congress. We strongly oppose the motive behind this propaganda.”

Meanwhile, CM Dr Saha said that the anti-social elements may create disturbances in different parts of the state and police are being given the free hand to initiate action immediately against them. No mercy should be shown to those who are trying to disrupt the prevailing law and order situation, said Bhattacharjee and urged the Congress party workers to remain alert and should not step on any kind of persuasion.