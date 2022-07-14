Tripura : Congress Calls 24-Hrs General Strike In 3 Districts; Over Large-Scale Violence On Opposition Workers 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has called a 24-hours general strike in three northern districts – Unakoti, North Tripura and Dhalai on July 21 next; highlighting its 15-point charter of demands which includes – revocation of Agnipath Scheme, and large-scale violence on opposition workers.

Besides, the party is also expected to organize disobedience movement in 11 other locations, on the same date.

According to the TPCC President – Birajit Sinha, the party might intensify stir, if the ruling party (Bharatiya Janata Party – BJP) intends to disperse the crowd through force.

“Due to extreme lawlessness that existed since the time of former CM – Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP worker now seem to have gone ‘out of control’. The BJP President and current CM – Dr. Manik Saha have repeatedly urged people to cease the violent culture, but little appears to have changed,” – he stated.

This decision has been undertaken during a day-long meeting held at Sinha’s Kailasahar Residence on Wednesday, in presence of District Presidents of North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai.

“Everyone present in the meeting voiced grave concern over escalating atrocities by the ruling party workers, while several Congressmen have already sustained severe injuries. They claimed that the state is currently in a suffocating condition, and Congress must take immediate measures to organize a protest movement,” – he remarked.

“As police have failed to follow the law, Congress will now respond to every attack by the BJP made against former party members and leaders,” – added Sinha.

Meanwhile, the party has also demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, involved in attacking Congress president – Sudip Roy Barman. It has also asked concerned authorities to constitute a Development Council for 50 underprivileged communities including – 20 tribal clans, distributing loan of Rs 5 lakh to over 3 lakhs unemployed citizens, put an end into illegal collection of money from students under the guise of Vidya Jyoti Scheme.