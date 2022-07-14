Tripura : Key Accused Involved With Murder Of Minor Girl In Khowai; Held 

Abhijit Nath/NET Web Desk

The prime accused involved with the murder of a four-and-half-year-old girl in Tripura’s Kalyanpur area under Khowai district has been apprehended. Police and the accused person arrived at the murder spot on Thursday morning, for conducting a thorough investigation.

Identified as – Aman Nayek, the accused was nabbed by Khowai police on Wednesday.

Following the confession of heinous offence, the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) – Sonacharan Jamatia, Officer-in-Charge of the case – Jayanta Debnath, Officer-in-Charge of Kalyanpur Police Station – Inspector Shubhrangshu Bhattacharjee and other senior police officials on Thursday visited the spot.

The perpetrator showed all the details of the incident. Later, the security forces successfully managed to recover all the items used in the murder, from the residence of Aman Nayek.

Police claimed that the chargesheet will be submitted to the court after investigating the incident as soon as possible.

In other words, the police and local populace are demanding capital punishment for the accused in this case.

Its worthy to note that the minor girl went missing on July 8, after her daily wager parents had gone out for work. Her severely decomposed body was recovered from a rubber plantation, adjacent to the suspect’s locality on July 12.

Police registered a case number 26/2022 under section 366A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Khowai Superintendent of Police (SP) – Bhanupada Chakraborty, “the possibility of rape cannot be ruled out. We are currently probing the murder case but charges of rape can be added later, if evidence pointing towards it is found during the course of investigation.”

The 18-year-old accused was among several people who were picked up from the locality for interrogation, and has admitted of murdering the child; added the police officer.

Nilima Ghosh, the chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights, met Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer Sonacharan Jamatia on Wednesday and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Addressing the mediapersons, Ghosh noted that “the way the four-and-half-year-old girl was tortured to death, the accused deserves capital punishment.”