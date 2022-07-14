Tripura : More Than Rs 257 Crores Will Be Spent For 116 New Construction Projects Undertaken In 2022-23 FY

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 14, 2022 : Tripura government has undertaken new 116 projects under seven departments and boards while Rs 257.33 crore will be sanctioned in the 2022-23 financial year. This information was disseminated by the Tripura Housing and Construction Board chief executive officer (CEO) Sanchita Das during the board’s 105th review meeting presided by the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city.

While reviewing the various works of the Tripura Housing and Construction Board (THCB), Chief Minister Dr Saha said that proper planning has to be initiated before starting any work and only then, there will be no trouble in implementing the work while the task can be completed swiftly. He also emphasized on completing all the work undertaken by the Tripura Housing and Construction Board within the stipulated time.

THCB’s CEO Das said that the board had recently completed 19 works of various departments in the 2021-22 financial year and among them, 3 works are for Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan, 6 are for Education department, 2 from Fisheries department, 2 are for Youth Affairs and Sports department, 3 for ARDD department and 1 each for Tribal Welfare department, Public Works Department and Rural Development department.

Moreover, the THCB has initiated a new plan for a total of 116 works in seven departments and boards in the financial year of 2022-23. These include 29 works of Education Department, 22 works of Tribal Welfare department, 55 works of Animal Resource Development department, 2 works of Fisheries department, 3 works of Youth Affairs and Sports department, 1 work of State Pollution Control Board and 4 works of Tripura Housing and Construction Board. The total expenditure for the implementation of these works will be Rs 257.33 crore.

The meeting was also attended by the acting Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Public Works department’s Secretary Kiran Gitte and other members of the Board.