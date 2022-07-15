Anglo-Manipur War 1891 : 50 Freedom Warriors Identified; Descendants Honoured In Imphal

Major Paona Brajabashi - brave soldier of the Kangleipak Kingdom; Photo Credit : RKCS Museum of Arts And Crafts, Imphal

NET Web Desk

The Justice Committee on Anglo-Manipur War, 1891 Martyrs and Freedom Fighters, Kangleipak has identified 50 freedom warriors, who laid-down their lives for safeguarding Manipur.

Apart from, Paona Brajabasi, Bir Tikendrajit, General Thangal, Rani Gaidinliu; there have been other heroes whose valiant tales needs to be included into the syllabus till university level.

“The justice committee will approach the state government for construction of statue of heroes and to include their stories in the syllabus till University level,” – informed the Chairman of Justice Committee – Yumnamcha Dilipkumar.

Dilipkumar informed about the findings, during a meeting of all family members, descendants of war heroes of the Anglo-Manipur War 1891 held on Thursday.

He informed that for many years, they have been remembering few heroes of Manipur but they should also remember those who were exiled after the war to Andaman Island, such as Chongtham Mia who was never allowed to come back to Manipur and died in Tripura.

The Justice committee conducted a comprehensive study about the 50 other Manipuri heroes, and found that five were hanged, 20 fought in the war, 23 were exiled to Andaman-Nicobar and one died in Bangladesh.

In total, 50 heroes and their descendants have been identified, he said.