Assam, Arunachal Pradesh Ink ‘Namsai Declaration’ To Resolve Long-Standing Border Dispute 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to resolve the long-standing border conflict, the Assam & Arunachal Pradesh Government today inked the Namsai Declaration.

Addressing the CM-level meeting between Assam & Arunachal Pradesh in Namsai, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the disagreement, which began almost seven decades ago, is being resolved assiduously by both parties.

“The 123 villages along the border are no longer under contention between the two states. The boundaries of Arunachal already includes 28 settlements. The argument between the two has now been resolved or curtailed. The disagreement only affects 86 communities at the moment,” – he added.

He further referred the declaration as a “milestone” in the history of friendship & brotherhood.

For addressing the border dispute, both the northeastern states will create 12 regional committees. These committees will visit the disputed places and submit their reports by September 15, 2022.

According to an official statement, “All border issue between Assam & Arunachal will be confined to those raised before the Local Commission in 2007. The boundary line delineated and signed on the 29 Toposheets by the High Powered Tripartite Committee as notified during 1980 would be taken as basis for realignment of boundary by both states.”

The discussion will continue, based on the conclusions received from each committee. Additionally, this declaration will also be sent to PM Modi for his approval.

Besides, both the Chief Ministers have also thanked the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah for their continued guidance.

